Haryana may get two more districts: Gohana and Hansi

The Haryana government has begun working out the modalities for creating two new districts, Hansi and Gohana. Currently, there are 22 districts in the state.

A committee constituted by the state government to work on the modalities of creating two new districts is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Education Minister Kanwar Pal and Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal are the two members of the committee. The government is also considering changing Mahendragarh’s name to Narnaul since all the district headquarters are already located there and Deputy Commissioner and district police chief too have their offices at Narnaul.

The committee had its meeting and examined eight agenda items related to creation of the two new districts. While Hansi has already been declared a police district and a Superintendent of Police is posted there, demand for making Gohana a district has been pending for long. The BJP government in 2016 had first given indications that Hansi and Gohana may be upgraded to districts when Charkhi Dadri was carved out of Bhiwani and made Haryana’s 22nd district. However, the other two could not be upgraded in the last four years.

The committee constituted on April 10 has to submit its report before July 9. There is a possibility that if the committee makes its recommendation, the decision can be taken by the government in the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. However, due to ongoing corona pandemic, there is also uncertainty about the monsoon session.

While Hansi Vidhan Sabha constituency falls in Hisar district, Gohana Vidhan Sabha constituency is in Sonipat district. The state government has also begun analysing the population of both the districts of Sonipat and Hisar, names of Assembly segments under these two districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks and municipalities to work out the modalities.

The BJP’s ally JJP, which is led by Dushyant Chautala, in 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, had raised the voice for creating both Gohana and Hansi as districts. Dushyant’s younger brother and JJP’s leader Digvijay Chautala had also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sonipat parliamentary constituency. Dushyant is a former Member of Parliament from Hisar.

