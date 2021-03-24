Haryana: Maximum new infections in age group 25-34, most deaths among elderly

People in the age group of 25-34 years comprise majority of the patients infected by Covid-19 in Haryana. The maximum fatalities (870), however, have been reported from the age group of 65-74 years, followed by (780) age group of 55-64 years, as per the data compiled by state health department.

Till March 21, Haryana reported a total of 2,79,828 positive patients of whom 3,098 died. The data reveals that maximum infections were reported in the age group of 25-34 years (70,271 cases), followed by 35-44 years (55,426 cases), 45-54 years (41,859 cases), 15-24 years (38,619), 55-64 years (32,264 cases), 65-74 years (17,999 cases), 5-14 years (13,104 cases), 75-84 years (58,80), less than five year old (3,121 cases) and 85-94 years (1,215 cases).

Among the patients, 63 per cent were males (176,573) and 37 per cent females (103,239) while 16 were transgenders. The mortality rate due to Covid-19 included 68 per cent males (2095), 32 per cent females (1,002) and one transgender.

The data further reveals that out of the total 3,098 deaths, 2,179 fatalities were reported from urban areas and 919 in rural areas with maximum being in Faridabad (370 in urban and 49 in rural), followed by Gurgaon (343 in urban and 17 in rural areas).

Among the victims, maximum 48 per cent (1,492 patients) had multiple comorbidities, while 12 per cent (376) had diabetes mellitus and six per cent (195 patients) had hypertension, four per cent (123 patients) had respiratory disease and three per cent (104 patients) had heart disease.

At least six per cent patients were declared dead on arrival, while 1,928 patients (62 per cent) were on ventilator, and 20 per cent (601 patients) on Oxygen support at the time of their death.

To combat the fresh surge in infections, Haryana has ramped up its daily testing figures. “We have a capacity to conduct 65,900 tests daily, including 24,350 tests at 19 government labs. We are actively focusing on testing, tracing and tracking the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients. An average of 10-11 contacts are immediately traced. In certain districts, this number is higher. For instance 20 contacts on average are being traced and isolated in Nuh district,” a health department official said.

The official said that Faridabad has the highest Covid-positivity rate at 8.4 per cent followed by 6.7 per cent in Gurgaon and Rewari, 5.9 per cent in Panchkula, 5.3 per cent in Panipat and 5.2 per cent in Ambala. “The daily testing is also the highest in all these districts,” the official added.

As per the data, at least 77.6 per cent patients had remained in home-isolation while the remaining had to be admitted to Covid-19 facilities. Out of total 2,16,608 patients who were isolated at home, 2,08,040 have already completed their isolation period.

Haryana has also ramped up its vaccination. Observing every week’s Monday and Tuesday as mega vaccination days, the state administered a record 2,48,312 doses in a single day. A similar number was expected to be vaccinated by Tuesday night as well.

Charkhi Dadri with 1,539 cumulative cases, Nuh (1,720 cases), Fatehabad (4,866 cases) and Kaithal (4,286 cases), so far have got the least number of Covid-19 cases. However, Gurgaon (60,721 cases) and Faridabad (47,027) have got the maximum number of cases, till date.

In terms of active cases as on March 21, Gurgaon remains the worst affected with 933 cases, followed by Karnal (890 cases). The districts of Nuh (2), Mahendragarh (5), Palwal (5), Charkhi Dadri (16), Bhiwani (16), Jhajjar (19), Hisar (67), Rohtak (69), Sirsa (82) and Fatehabad (95) had been under control.