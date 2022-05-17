Haryana: Maruti to sign agreement for third plant in state on Thursday

In the backdrop of Haryana gearing up to allot 900 acres of land to Maruti on Thursday for its third plant in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that his government is actively working towards making the state an industrial and automobile hub.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) are set to sign an agreement for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land respectively at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda on May 19. “This event would celebrate the four decades of Haryana-Japan business relationship, which began in 1981 and continues to flourish even today,” a government spokesperson said.

“This is a huge achievement for the state as Maruti is setting up its third plant in Haryana. MSIL has purchased an additional 800 acres at IMT Kharkhoda for its proposed new car manufacturing facility. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 18,000 crore. It has the potential to generate employment for 11,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons,” Khattar said.

“SMIPL has also purchased a 100-acre land parcel for setting up an integrated manufacturing facility for two-wheelers, including engines. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 1,466 crore, with a potential to generate employment for 2,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons,” Khattar added.

The IMT at Kharkhoda, where MSIL will be setting up its project, is an integrated industrial township with world-class infrastructure, being developed over an area of approximately 3,217 acres. It is strategically located on the Delhi-Haryana border adjoining the Western Peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and SH-18.

“India is performing well in the ease-of-doing-business and the ease-of-living index and Haryana is considered the fastest in both these respects. Haryana is one of the favourite destinations for global investors. Maruti played a major role towards development in the automobile sector and overall progress of the state. This will give a huge boost to the automobile sector and will motivate multinational companies in other sectors to set up their headquarters and manufacturing plants in Haryana,” Khattar added.

A Maruti spokesperson said that the company was in discussion with various state governments for their expansion plan but they find Haryana a suitable destination for this purpose. “This first manufacturing facility at the site will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum. It is expected to be commissioned by 2025. The land site will have space for capacity expansion and will include more production plants in the future,” he said.

After setting up its first car plant at Gurugram in 1983, Maruti has steadily expanded its manufacturing footprint in Haryana by setting up a production facility at Manesar and a state-of-the-art R&D centre at Rohtak. The two plants in Haryana (Gurugram and Manesar) together roll out around 15.5 lakh units annually. Today the Gurugram-Manesar-Bawal belt is acknowledged as the auto hub of North India.