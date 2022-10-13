Travelling in Vande Bharat gives an experience on a par with travel by air, says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after his maiden journey on the newly flagged off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, Thursday said that travelling on the new train gave an experience on a par with travel by air.

CM Khattar had boarded the train, with advanced safety features, from Chandigarh along with a team of Cabinet ministers, MLAs, BJP leaders and an MP and travelled to Ambala, 45 kilometres away. The team met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who was already on the train.

The fourth Vande Bharat Express train that runs between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Una Railway Station in Himachal Pradesh earlier in the day.

“The government has decided to run 75 such trains as a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. By flagging off the fourth such train equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features PM Modi has not only made the travelling from Una to Delhi easier but has yet again given a new direction to the country’s development wheel,” said Khattar, who added that rail connectivity will be strengthened with the introduction of new trains.

CM Khattar was accompanied by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, state ministers Mool Chand Sharma, Kanwar Pal, Dr Banwari Lal, Minister of State Kamlesh Dhanda, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, BJP state president O P Dhankhar, MLAs and officers.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij and local residents welcomed the union railway minister and CM Khattar’s team at the Ambala railway station as the Vande Bharat Express train reached the station.

Vaishnaw, after alighting at the station, said that Vande Bharat Express is a low-cost high-quality train that offers state-of-the-art facilities and is equipped with many advanced features.

“Along with the high speed, the train seats have been made quite comfortable. The Vande Bharat train will also help in promoting tourism in the region as the travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours,” the railway minister said.

Terming that the new train would greatly benefit the people of Punjab and Himachal as well as Haryana, CM Khattar said that as the people of the state, who travel to Delhi or other cities for work will not only save the travelling time but experience comfortable travel.

“The Central government is working continuously to expand and modernise the railway network and passenger-oriented services. It has prepared a master plan for the rejuvenation of 200 railway stations. Modern facilities are being introduced to railway stations, including the railway stations of Haryana,” he said.

The passengers travelling from Delhi and South Haryana to Chandigarh will be greatly benefited from the service, the CM said.