Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar to launch scheme for displaced Kashmiri Pandits

The Haryana government has planned to allot land to Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from Jammu and Kashmir in the early-1990s, following rising violence due to insurgency in the valley.

The plight of Kashmiri Pandits was recently highlighted in the movie The Kashmir Files, which evoked strong reactions from sections of the society.

An official of the Haryana government told The Indian Express that in the first phase, state Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will allot plots to 180 such families in Jhajjar district under a preferential category of a scheme formulated by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (earlier HUDA).

The CM will inaugurate a related scheme from Chandigarh via a videoconferencing on Thursday.

Sources say the Kashmiri Pandits had applied to the HUDA for allotment of plots several years ago, with some of them being allotted land in 1997. Those that did not receive land from the state had met the Chief Minister recently, after which Khattar promised them that he would look into the issue.