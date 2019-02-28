Haryana: Polls on time, next session in August, says CM

Toggle Menu
He was speaking on the concluding day of the Budget Session of Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

On a demand of Congress MLA Raghubir Kadian that instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ballot papers should be used in elections, the CM said that the EVM is like ‘Ek Veham Mera’ for the Congress and it would stay always. (Express file photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday reiterated that the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state would be held on time (October) and therefore, next session of the Assembly would be held in August.

On a demand of Congress MLA Raghubir Kadian that instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ballot papers should be used in elections, the CM said that the EVM is like ‘Ek Veham Mera’ for the Congress and it would stay always.

