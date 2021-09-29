Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates adventure sports in Morni Hills to promote tourism

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated adventure sports, including parasailing, paramotor and jet scooter, at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills, 41 km from Chandigarh.

“Required training would be provided to local youth to develop their skills to carry out adventure activities which will not only generate employment opportunities for them but also give a major boost to the state government’s consistent efforts towards the development of tourism in Panchkula, Tikkar Taal, Morni Hills”, Khattar said.

In a bid to promote Haryanvi culture across India and the world, Khattar also released a brochure highlighting key features of the state’s homestay policy that aims to give tourists an alternative to hotels. Tourists can get an opportunity to live with local families in their homes and experience the native culture and cuisine, he said.

Khattar also released a brochure of revamped farm tourism policy in Haryana that offers tourists a range of farmhouses to enjoy weekends and holidays.

Recalling his old memories with Tikkar Taal and Morni, Khattar said, “In the 1990s, I used to visit here for party work and once I also got an opportunity of celebrating my birthday at a school in Mandhana village. At that time, I felt that this area had remained neglected. So we planned to develop this area in terms of road connectivity, education, health service and tourism. Developing Morni was a key feature of the integrated Panchkula development plan. Thus, on June 20, I had visited here for the inspection of all these water and aero sports events. I am happy that all these companies who were brought here for these sports are now a part of the Haryana tourism department as they have signed various MoUs. Along with launching these sports activities, today the foundation stone for the tourism facilitation centre has also been laid along with launching homestay and farmstay policy,” he said.

“Promoting tourism in Haryana is an utmost priority as it has become a key tool for not only providing employment but also for generating revenue. Today with this launch, we have opened doors for tourists to experience Haryana in the true sense,” added Khattar.

“With the launch of homestay policy, locals can now offer their home to tourists on a commercial basis at reasonable rates. Thus, tourists get clean and affordable places to stay with an added experience of local customs, cuisines rather than the commercial environment of hotels. The homestay scheme aims to expand the market by making more accommodation options for tourists. The scheme will also boost the decentralisation of the benefits of tourism to a large number of people who have properties available for such uses. Tourists will also get exposure to local community life where they experience folk songs, take strolls in the surrounding countryside, engage in trekking, pottery making, food, dances, art and craft. Capacity building training of the eligible selected homestay owners will be provided by the Haryana tourism department under skill development mission”.

Khattar also handed over certificates of acknowledgement to various house owners who have enrolled themselves for homestay Policy. Owners of 25 farms were also given a letter of appreciation by the CM for enrollment under the revamped farmstay policy.