Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar govt asks farmers to take back land, return compensation

Haryana Cabinet Tuesday granted approval for denotifying another 5.39225 acres of land that was acquired for construction of Dadupur Nalvi Irrigation Scheme. The government had already denotified this land vide notification issued on December 11, 2018 by offering alternative land to the land owner farmers under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Act, 2018.

The approval for the same was granted by the Cabinet, here on Tuesday.

“The government has also decided to waive even the simple interest for the landowner farmers who do not claim compensation for usage or damages of any kind like usage by government after acquisition and damages for restoration of land. However, those landowners who seek compensation for usage and damages, will have to pay simple interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum. While submitting their claims to the Land Acquisition Officer, Ambala, the landowners will indicate their choice as to whether they will make payment of interest and claim compensation for usage of damages or not,” the state government spokesperson said.

“The government shall now examine the proposal regarding modalities of return of land to the beneficiaries and in turn compensation to be paid by them,” the spokesperson added.

As the scheme became “unfruitful and totally unviable”, the state government had earlier denotified 824.71 acres of land vide notification issued on August 3, 2018.

The government has also decided to inform the original landowners and their legal heirs about its decision to return the denotified land. “The landowners will return the compensation excluding solatium paid to them along with simple interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of receipt of compensation by them till the date of return of compensation by depositing the same with Land Acquisition Officer, Ambala.

Possession of the land will be delivered only after compensation amount is returned and it will be responsibility of the Superintending Engineer, Irrigation and Land Acquisition Officer concerned to ensure delivery of possession of land within three months of the return of compensation along with interest,” the state Cabinet decided.