Haryana: Nod to regularise 22,000 guest teachers

After years of struggle by as many as 22,000 guest teachers, the Haryana Assembly Wednesday passed a Bill to regularise their services. According to the Haryana Guest Teachers Services Bill, 2019, the BJP government has proposed to provide validation to their appointment and allow them to continue working till the age of superannuation.

The government says that the decision has been taken to fulfil a promise made by Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma to the guest teachers.

To ensure that studies of students do not suffer due to shortage of teachers, the department had authorised the heads of institutions or block education officers to assess the shortfall and engage guest faculty wherever necessary. Then these teachers were engaged as guest faculty or on ad hoc or contractual basis during former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s rule in 2005.

After the Bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha, a delegation of the guest teachers thanked the education minister by offering sweets to him. The minister also encouraged them to teach the children with full sincerity.

Sharma said though court had ordered to remove these guest teachers, the present government not only saved their job by giving an affidavit in their favour, but also increased their salaries.

The minister said that these guest teachers were earlier paid on lecture-basis, but the present government increased their wages. Haryana government had increased the wages of the guest teachers by 25 per cent in September 2018 to Rs 36,000 from Rs 26,000 per month. “Earlier JBT and drawing teachers used to get Rs 21,715 and now they get Rs 26,000 per month. TGT gets Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 24,001 and PGT and lecturers a monthly salary of Rs 36,000 instead of Rs 29,715,” he said, adding that now the wages of guest teachers will be increased twice a year, that is, on January 1 and July 1.

18 Bills cleared

In total, the Vidhan Sabha passed 18 Bills on the concluding day of the Budget Session.

Among them is Haryana Animal (Registration, Certification and Breeding) Bill, 2019, for their welfare and genetic improvement. Also, Haryana Legislative Assembly (Facilities to Members) Amendment Bill, 2019, was also passed to allow the MLAs to avail the facility of house-building advance for a third time.