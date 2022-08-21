scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Haryana man kills self over ‘delay’ in visa for Canada

However, his visa reached his home a day after he took the extreme step.

Haryana man kills self over VISA delay, Canada VISAVikesh Saini, a resident of village Jhansa here, wanted to go to Canada for further education. He had recently completed his graduation. Vikesh was upset as he was not getting his Canadian visa, said police.

Apparently upset over the alleged delay in getting visa for Canada, a 23-year-old man in Haryana ended his life. However, his visa reached his home a day after he took the extreme step.

His body was found floating from the canal on Friday evening, said police on Saturday.

Vikesh Saini, a resident of village Jhansa here, wanted to go to Canada for further education. He had recently completed his graduation.

Vikesh was upset as he was not getting his Canadian visa, said police.

Station House Officer (Jhansa) Rajpal Singh said Vikesh had left his home on the night of August 17. His family members and police started searching for him the next day. His relatives found his motorcycle and slippers on the bank of a canal.

The body was handed over to family members on Saturday after a post-mortem examination.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 07:42:27 am
