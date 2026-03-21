Haryana man gets life term for harassing, pushing woman to death off speeding train

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A court in Fatehabad has sentenced Sandeep, alias Hanuman, a resident of Kalwan village in Jind, to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman he pushed from a speeding train after molesting her in September 2022.
Additional District & Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Thursday handed the convict life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the murder, and three years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC Section 354(A) for sexual harassment.
The court observed, “The prosecution has successfully proved that the accused intentionally committed obscene acts with the woman, with bad intention and in order to outrage her modesty, and committed her murder intentionally, causing her death by pushing her from the moving train.”
The victim, a mother of two children aged 11 and 9, was on her way to Tohana from her paternal house on September 1, 2022, when the incident took place. Her son, who was travelling with her, got down at Tohana railway station and immediately informed his father about the incident. The family searched for her throughout the night and found her body near the railway tracks at around 4 am.
According to the victim’s family lawyer Vikram Mittal, “The accused jumped off the train before reaching the Tohana railway station out of fear and suffered injuries. He was admitted to a government hospital in Tohana. The minor child identified him from a photograph shown by the police. During the trial, 26 witnesses were examined, and around 80 documents were presented, with the most crucial testimony coming from the victim’s husband and her 9-year-old son.”
In his remarks, the ADSJ emphasised, “It is high time that both society at large and persons of such nature should realise that finding a woman alone is not an opportunity but is the responsibility. The accused’s conduct stands as a stark reminder that such an act cannot be brushed under the carpet and must be met with the full force of law, lest silence be misconstrued as acquiescence and impunity embolden further wrongdoing.”
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