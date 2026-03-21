Haryana man gets life term for harassing, pushing woman to death off speeding train

A court in Fatehabad has sentenced Sandeep, alias Hanuman, a resident of Kalwan village in Jind, to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman he pushed from a speeding train after molesting her in September 2022.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Thursday handed the convict life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the murder, and three years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC Section 354(A) for sexual harassment.

The court observed, “The prosecution has successfully proved that the accused intentionally committed obscene acts with the woman, with bad intention and in order to outrage her modesty, and committed her murder intentionally, causing her death by pushing her from the moving train.”