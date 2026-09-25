How a Haryana accent helped police trace an extortion trail to Malaysia

Ravi Uchani landed at Delhi airport early Friday and was taken into custody by the Haryana Police. (Express Photo)

His father borrowed Rs 1 lakh and sold his land to send him to Malaysia in 2024. Nearly two and a half years later, 22-year-old Ravi Uchani was deported to India after the Haryana Police alleged that the migrant worker had become part of an extortion network operating between Malaysia and several Indian states.

Uchani landed at Delhi airport Friday morning and was taken into custody by the Haryana Police.

The investigation began with an unlikely clue: the Haryana accent of a man making an extortion call to a businessman in Jharkhand’s Ranchi from a Malaysian phone number.

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That led the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) to look at young men from the state who had travelled to Malaysia. The trail eventually led to Uchani, a resident of Uchana village in Jind district, who left India on March 4, 2024, and worked as a barber in a Malaysian salon.