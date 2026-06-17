‘Given beef, survived on bread’: Haryana man returns after 7 months in Belarus jail

What began as a dream of a better future in Europe turned into a nightmare of hunger, freezing temperatures, alleged abuse, and imprisonment for Rohit, a 24-year-old from Haryana’s Kurukshetra district.

A resident of Dungi village in Pehowa, Rohit left India in October last year after his family allegedly paid lakhs to a travel agent, who promised a legal passage to Moldova. Instead, he became a part of an illegal immigration racket through the ‘Dunki route’ via Dubai, Russia, and Belarus, he told the media on Tuesday.

Rohit returned to India on June 13 after spending nearly seven months in a Belarusian jail. He alleged that he was handed over to a Pakistani agent, who confiscated his money, repeatedly demanded more payments, and subjected him to inhumane living conditions.

He further claimed that he was provided only bread and packaged beef while stranded in forests near the Belarus-Latvia border. As a Hindu, he said he refused to eat beef and survived largely on bread for days. “I was given bread and packaged beef. After I found out it was beef, I refused to eat it and survived only on bread,” Rohit alleged. “We were left in the forests in freezing weather. There were no proper facilities, and we had to endure extreme cold,” he added.

Money confiscated, threats and extortion

According to Rohit, his family sold a plot of land and borrowed money to pay Pehowa-based travel agent Vijay Sharma, who allegedly promised to legally send him to Moldova. “A deal worth Rs 9 lakh was finalised. However, instead of Moldova, I was sent to Dubai on October 9, 2025. From there, I received a Russian visa and was flown to Moscow before being taken to Belarus by a Pakistani agent,” Rohit alleged.

According to Rohit, shortly after arriving in Belarus, the Pakistani agent confiscated the dollars he was carrying and began demanding additional money. “He threatened me and another youth with knives. We were constantly pressured to arrange more funds from our families,” he added. When the money did not arrive, Rohit claims he and another youth were subjected to physical abuse, intimidation, and neglect.

As conditions worsened, Rohit said he contacted his family. Alarmed by his condition, they allegedly arranged additional funds. However, Rohit claims the Indian travel agent failed to transfer the money to the Pakistani man, resulting in further harassment and threats. “My family kept arranging money after seeing my condition on video calls, but the harassment only increased,” he said.

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A failed border crossing

Rohit alleged that he spent nearly 10 days in the forests in Belarus under extremely harsh conditions. Without proper shelter, blankets or adequate food, he says he struggled to survive freezing temperatures while smugglers prepared attempts to move migrants across the European Union border. The experience, he claims, left him exhausted and traumatised.

After days in the forests, Rohit and several other migrants were allegedly taken to the Latvian border in an attempt to enter Europe illegally. According to Rohit, they were detained shortly after crossing. “They broke our phones, made us sit for hours, beat us and gave us electric shocks while questioning us,” he alleged. He claims the group was eventually forced back across the border into Belarus and warned not to return.

After spending several days wandering through border forests, Rohit says he once again met the same Pakistani agent, who continued demanding money. Eventually, when members of the group expressed a desire to return to India, they were allegedly handed over to police in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Following a court order, Rohit said, he was sent to jail, where he spent approximately seven months.

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Back home after 7 months

During his incarceration, he was allowed limited communication with his family. His return was facilitated by the Indian embassy, which helped arrange an emergency passport. After his family purchased travel tickets, Rohit finally returned home on June 13.

“We sold our plot and borrowed money because we trusted the agent. Instead of sending our son legally, he was pushed into a dangerous network that nearly destroyed his life,” Rohit’s father, Manoj Kumar, who works as a taxi driver, alleged.

The family allegedly spent nearly Rs 11 lakh to send Rohit abroad and ensure his return. They are now planning to approach the police and demand strict action against the agent.