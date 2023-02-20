Haryana poised to play key role in making India $5 trillion economy: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

In his address to the House on the first day of the Haryana Assembly’s budget session Monday, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya termed the state as “progressive and resourceful” and “poised to play a key role in the national endeavour to make India a five trillion dollar economy”.

“I am proud that my government has ensured good governance by evolving customised policies for all sectors. It has also ensured the welfare of each Haryanvi and will always be dedicated to enhancing the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the state a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development and tourism,” Governor Dattatreya said.

“This session assumes greater significance and demands a greater level of commitment as in the 75th year of Independence, this is the first session to be held in ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our great nation,” he said.

He also said the government was committed to constructing the SYL canal to get the state’s share of water in Ravi-Beas Rivers. “My government is also committed to constructing up-stream storage dams, namely Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi, on river Yamuna. After investment clearance of Renuka ji dam by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the state government has also deposited Rs 63.57 crore as seed money with Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB),” the governor said.

“Under the rejuvenation of Sarasvati river, preliminary clearances and design for the construction of the Adi Badri dam are in progress. The work is likely to start before October this year”, he added.

Listing the government’s accomplishments, the governor said, “Haryana has the sixth highest GST collection in the country. Per capita tax collection is a true indicator of any state’s tax collection efficiency and effort. With only about 2 per cent share of the country’s total population, Haryana contributes approximately 6 per cent to the total GST collections of the country. The per capita GST collection of the state is Rs 26,879 per annum, which is the highest among the top states in the country”.

Citing the net SGST collections during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, which is 26.53 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year, the governor said, “the excise collections during the same period is 22.47 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year”.

“Haryana secured ‘top achiever’ status in Business Reform Action Plan 2020 assessment among 37 participating states/Union territories in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings released in 2022. Haryana was also accorded ‘achiever’ status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking released by the Government of India. The single-roof clearance system supported by an interactive portal offers enterprise-related clearances/services online. So far, it has processed more than 4 lakh service requests related to industrial approvals. In FY 2022-23, the average clearance time decreased from 22 days to 12 days. More than 99 per cent of the tickets are cleared in time,” the governor said.

Highlights of the address