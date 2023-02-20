Haryana poised to play key role in making India $5 trillion economy: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

In his address to the House on the first day of the Haryana Assembly’s budget session Monday, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya termed the state as “progressive and resourceful” and “poised to play a key role in the national endeavour to make India a five trillion dollar economy”.
“I am proud that my government has ensured good governance by evolving customised policies for all sectors. It has also ensured the welfare of each Haryanvi and will always be dedicated to enhancing the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the state a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development and tourism,” Governor Dattatreya said.
“This session assumes greater significance and demands a greater level of commitment as in the 75th year of Independence, this is the first session to be held in ‘Amrit Kaal’ of our great nation,” he said.
He also said the government was committed to constructing the SYL canal to get the state’s share of water in Ravi-Beas Rivers. “My government is also committed to constructing up-stream storage dams, namely Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi, on river Yamuna. After investment clearance of Renuka ji dam by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the state government has also deposited Rs 63.57 crore as seed money with Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB),” the governor said.
“Under the rejuvenation of Sarasvati river, preliminary clearances and design for the construction of the Adi Badri dam are in progress. The work is likely to start before October this year”, he added.
Listing the government’s accomplishments, the governor said, “Haryana has the sixth highest GST collection in the country. Per capita tax collection is a true indicator of any state’s tax collection efficiency and effort. With only about 2 per cent share of the country’s total population, Haryana contributes approximately 6 per cent to the total GST collections of the country. The per capita GST collection of the state is Rs 26,879 per annum, which is the highest among the top states in the country”.
Citing the net SGST collections during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, which is 26.53 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year, the governor said, “the excise collections during the same period is 22.47 per cent higher than the corresponding figure last year”.
“Haryana secured ‘top achiever’ status in Business Reform Action Plan 2020 assessment among 37 participating states/Union territories in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings released in 2022. Haryana was also accorded ‘achiever’ status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking released by the Government of India. The single-roof clearance system supported by an interactive portal offers enterprise-related clearances/services online. So far, it has processed more than 4 lakh service requests related to industrial approvals. In FY 2022-23, the average clearance time decreased from 22 days to 12 days. More than 99 per cent of the tickets are cleared in time,” the governor said.
Highlights of the address
- Development of a state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township over nearly 3,300 acres near Kharkhoda (Sonipat) and an industrial model township at Sohna over an area of almost 1,400 acres.
- Maruti Suzuki India is establishing a project with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore and Suzuki Motorcycle India is launching a project with an investment of Rs 1,466 crore at IMT Kharkhoda.
- The combined budget of agriculture and horticulture has grown more than four times.
- For the first time, 30 lakh soil samples were collected during 2022-23.
- For the year 2023-24, the aim is to bring 1 lakh acres under crop diversification.
- A nutri-cereal research centre at Bhiwani will be functional from Kharif 2023.
- In 2022-23, the availability of quality planting material for farmers increased from 1 crore to 1.50 crore hybrid vegetable seedlings.
- Establishment of a honey quality lab with an investment of Rs 20 crore at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC), Kurukshetra, to facilitate testing and export of honey.
- A new Centre of Excellence (CoE) on post-harvest management is being established in Panchkula, for which an MoU has been signed with the United Kingdom. Two more CoEs are also being established, one for Onion at Pinangwan, Nuh and another for Flowers at Munimpur, Jhajjar.
- Make the state free from FMD and haemorrhagic diseases.
- SAP of sugarcane increased by Rs 10 per quintal. The increased price is Rs 372 and Rs 365 per quintal for early and mid-late varieties.
- Committed to Antyodaya, the government will ensure that every section of society gets equal opportunity for growth and every individual leads a life of fulfilment.
- Rs 27.32 crore was released as a subsidy under Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY).
- Since its launch, the Harhith project has done business of about Rs 150 crore.
- Rs 27.32 crore was released as a subsidy to 17,466 beneficiaries under MMAPUY.
- ‘Sanjhi Dairy’ scheme was launched to set up animal sheds where facilities for animal feed, fodder and veterinary services shall be provided.
- About 1.6 lakh people have been screened under ‘NIROGI Haryana’.
- Coverage of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Other Priority Household (OPH) increased from 26.9 lakh to 31.6 lakh till January 2023.
- Automated Ration Cards – BPL/AAY ration cards are generated automatically based on income criteria as per the Parivar-Pehchan-Patra (PPP) database. Any beneficiary can now download their ration card online by submitting the necessary details like family ID, etc.
- Under Enterprise Promotion Policy, Haryana has attracted an investment valuation of Rs 26,000 crore. With this, out of 495 MoUs signed, 188 have been implemented or are under implementation with an investment valuation of Rs 26,002 crore. 495 MoUs inked for employment generation and industrial investment.
- As many as 37,566 people have got employment.
- The placement percentage of technical students in polytechnics is almost 74 per cent.
- Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) issued 6,736 deployment offer letters to new candidates.
- An amount of Rs 116 crore was released for the welfare of SC and BC. Until January 2023, 3.63 lakh SC certificates, 1.86 lakh BC certificates and 2.34 lakh income certificates were issued digitally.
- Reservation in promotions for SC employees. The government has recently announced providing reservations in the promotion to employees belonging to Scheduled Castes in a fixed and time-bound manner.
- Financial assistance of Rs 482 crore was disbursed for construction houses.
- The government is running numerous welfare schemes for defence personnel.
- 1,821 Agniveers have been recruited from Haryana.
- Under AMRUT 1.0, 1.7 lakh water connections and 1.7 lakh sewer connections were provided.
- HSVP has made a running profit of more than Rs 2,000 crore.
- 15,553 demands were received on the Gram Darshan portal.
- Emphasis has been laid on upgrading urban infrastructure.
- Under AMRUT 1.0, 1.7 lakh water connections and 1.7 lakh sewer connections were provided.
- Projects worth Rs 238 crore were allotted for the bioremediation of legacy waste.
- An investment of around Rs 1,500 crore is being made to increase the capacity of the entire WJC System.
- Haryana has invested more than Rs 2,500 crore in strengthening the canal network by rehabilitating/renovating around 500 channels.
- A subsidy of around Rs 450 crore will be provided in 2022-23 for installing micro-irrigation on 1 lakh acre command area.
- During the current FY, 14 canal based water-works, 261 tubewells and 96 boosting stations have been commissioned.
- PPP now contains updated data of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals.
- With the announcement of medical colleges at Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Panchkula, Haryana will soon achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of one medical college in every district.
- New AIIMS will be established in Majri-Manethi, district Rewari, for which Haryana has provided 210-acre land to the Government of India.
- Financial assistance in case of the death of an unregistered construction worker was enhanced from Rs 2.50 lakh to 4 lakh.
- Haryana is setting up an 800 MW supercritical expansion unit at Yamunanagar at an estimated cost of Rs 5,352 crore.
- Zero tolerance for corruption; in 2022, 1,303 raids were conducted by CM’s flying squads, 456 FIRs were registered and 555 persons were arrested.
- The average response time for police was reduced to 8 minutes and 22 seconds.
- State police bagged 1st rank among all major state police forces for implementing CCTNS and ICJS.
- Haryana has become the 10th state in the country to be bestowed with the President’s Colour Award.
- A museum on Harappan culture is coming up at Rakhigarhi to showcase about 5,000-year-old Indus Valley artefacts.