Supply of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG normal in Haryana: govt; Opposition differs

The state government has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours about the LPG supply disruption and avoid any unnecessary panic or stocking (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Haryana government on Wednesday said the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is completely normal in the state, even as opposition parties expressed concerns over the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders.

The statement was made after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a key meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department. Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, Director General Anshaj Singh and officials of oil companies attended the meeting.

“At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the situation arising from rumours about disruptions in the LPG supply due to the prevailing war-like conditions in the Middle East,” an official spokesperson said.