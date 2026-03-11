Supply of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG normal in Haryana: govt; Opposition differs

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Haryana government on Wednesday said the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is completely normal in the state, even as opposition parties expressed concerns over the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders.
The statement was made after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a key meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department. Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, Director General Anshaj Singh and officials of oil companies attended the meeting.
“At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the situation arising from rumours about disruptions in the LPG supply due to the prevailing war-like conditions in the Middle East,” an official spokesperson said.
“During the meeting, it was informed that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, had issued necessary directions on March 9 to ensure the supply of domestic LPG to priority sectors and to maintain its proper and equitable distribution and availability. Officials of the oil companies informed that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is currently completely normal and that adequate stock is available with the oil companies. In addition, gas supplies are being received continuously. However, there is a temporary disruption in the supply of commercial cylinders. Priority in the supply of commercial cylinders is being given to educational institutions and hospitals, while oil companies are making continuous efforts to ensure supply to other sectors as well,” the spokesperson said.
“The state government has also ensured the supply of domestic LPG remains uninterrupted. To prevent any form of hoarding or black marketing, necessary directions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and District Food and Supplies Controllers across the state,” the spokesperson added.
“The state government has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours about the LPG supply disruption and avoid any unnecessary panic or stocking, as the supply of essential petroleum products in the state continues to remain smooth and adequate,” the spokesperson added.
However, Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, in a statement issued, alleged, “Shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in Haryana has become extremely worrying. Long queues are being seen outside gas agencies, and people are facing serious inconvenience. Around 250 gas-based textile and handloom industries in Panipat have reportedly shut down. Prices of polyester yarn have increased by nearly 20 per cent, and businesses related to the food sector are also facing a severe crisis.”
“The Congress demands the central government to take immediate and concrete steps — boost LPG production, reduce prices, ensure smooth supply, and protect the public from hardship,” he added.
AAP national media in charge Anurag Dhanda said, “In cities such as Rohtak, Kaithal, Sirsa, Ambala, Panipat and Karnal, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has almost come to a standstill. Long queues are being seen outside gas agencies, and people are facing delays of 20 to 25 days in getting cylinders”.
