Haryana loses eminent town planner K Surjit Singh to Covid-19

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC)’s former chief town planner, K Surjit Singh, succumbed to Covid-19 after a long and prolonged battle in PGIMER, Chandigarh recently.

Remembering his contribution, former Haryana chief town planner, Jaswant Singh, said, “With the passing away of K Surjit Singh, Haryana has lost the man who put the state in the forefront of industrial development. He was instrumental in establishing and nourishing the planning division of the HSIIDC and was the heart and soul of a number of projects that gave a new direction to the modernisation of Haryana.”

Jaswant Singh added that the proposal and planning of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway or Western Periphery Expressway of 135 kilometres was one of Surjit’s most significant contributions to the economy of the region. “Surjit had also initiated and planned the Integrated Model Township, Manesar, that has with its 6000 acres of land today become one of the most modern complexes that attracted investment from the best-known multinational companies of the world,” Jaswant Singh said.