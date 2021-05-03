Haryana locks down: What’s open, what’s shut

The lockdown will remain in force in the state from 5 am on May 3 till 5 am on May 10.

“All residents of the state shall stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the period of lockdown,” the state government order reads.

All educational, training, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sport complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also stay shut

Unless permitted specifically by the Deputy Commissioner, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, gatherings will be prohibited.

Religious places

All religious places/places of worship have been closed for public, and religious congregations also strictly prohibited.

Food joints

Hotels, restaurants/ eating places, food joints (including those in malls) will remain open only for home delivery up to 10 pm. Road side dhabas/ food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services.

Funerals

Congregation of more than 20 persons will not be allowed.

Marriages

All marriage functions which have taken prior permission from the concerned District Magistrates or officers authorised by them, shall be allowed subject to the limit of a maximum 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and of 50 persons in open spaces.

Containment zones

In containment zones demarcated by concerned District Magistrate the activities allowed under the lockdown guidelines will not be permitted except home delivery of essential food/ milk/ ration items.

Emergency services

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, electricity, water and sanitation shall work without restrictions. All other offices of the state government departments, its autonomous bodies, corporations etc shall follow the directions issued by the office of Chief Secretary. Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

All health services will remain functional.

Banks

Banks branches would be allowed to work as per their working hours. MNREGA works shall be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask. Construction activities will also be permitted.

Transport

Metro rail services will be permitted. Taxi and cab aggregator will be allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver. Auto/e-rickshaws will allowed to ply with two persons in addition to driver. All passenger movement by trains is also permitted.

Exempt categories

Certain categories have been exempted during the lockdown. As per the government order, these are