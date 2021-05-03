Haryana locks down: What’s open, what’s shut

May 3, 2021 4:14:58 am
The lockdown will remain in force in the state from 5 am on May 3 till 5 am on May 10.
“All residents of the state shall stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the period of lockdown,” the state government order reads.
All educational, training, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sport complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also stay shut
Unless permitted specifically by the Deputy Commissioner, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, gatherings will be prohibited.
Religious places
All religious places/places of worship have been closed for public, and religious congregations also strictly prohibited.
Food joints
Hotels, restaurants/ eating places, food joints (including those in malls) will remain open only for home delivery up to 10 pm. Road side dhabas/ food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services.
Funerals
Congregation of more than 20 persons will not be allowed.
Marriages
All marriage functions which have taken prior permission from the concerned District Magistrates or officers authorised by them, shall be allowed subject to the limit of a maximum 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and of 50 persons in open spaces.
Containment zones
In containment zones demarcated by concerned District Magistrate the activities allowed under the lockdown guidelines will not be permitted except home delivery of essential food/ milk/ ration items.
Emergency services
Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, electricity, water and sanitation shall work without restrictions. All other offices of the state government departments, its autonomous bodies, corporations etc shall follow the directions issued by the office of Chief Secretary. Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.
All health services will remain functional.
Banks
Banks branches would be allowed to work as per their working hours. MNREGA works shall be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask. Construction activities will also be permitted.
Transport
Metro rail services will be permitted. Taxi and cab aggregator will be allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver. Auto/e-rickshaws will allowed to ply with two persons in addition to driver. All passenger movement by trains is also permitted.
Exempt categories
Certain categories have been exempted during the lockdown. As per the government order, these are
- Those tasked with law and order/emergencies and municipal services/duties including Executive Magistrates, Police personnel, Military/ CAPF personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with Covid-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card).”
- Movement for appearing in examination and those on examination duties on production of admit/ identity cards.
- There will be no curbs on those engaged in manufacture of essential goods.
- There will be no curbs on movement (inter-state and intra-state) of essential and non-essential goods.
- Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and related medical establishments.
- Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT enabled services will be allowed.
- Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment etc.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-