Haryana lifts restrictions, theatres, cinemas, multiplexes to open with 50% capacity from Feb 1

The Haryana government on Friday allowed all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open from February 1 with 50 per cent seating capacity if they adopt requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

The state on Friday reported 4630 new cases of Covid-19 infections while logging 19 new deaths, the daily health bulletin released in the evening said.

“Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12 only), polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (government and private) are also allowed to open from February 1 for physical cases while adopting social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms. “Concerned institutions may advise all students who are 15 years or older to at least get their first dose of vaccination while attending offline classes,” the orders issued on Friday said.

On Friday evening, the total number of active Covid-19 patients in the state were 31988 out of which 30688 were under home isolation.