Haryana lifts all timing restrictions on opening of malls, restaurants, shops

People buy vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

The Haryana government on Sunday removed all restrictions pertaining to the timings of the opening of shops, bars, restaurants, and malls, even as it extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till August 23.

On Sunday evening, there were 679 active Covid-19 cases in Haryana, with 19 new cases and one death being reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

The fresh lockdown orders were issued by Haryana’s Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, and shall come into effect from 5 am on Monday (August 9). The order added that people without a face cover or a mask will be barred from boarding public or private transport, or from entering into government and private establishment for availing all goods and services.

“It is also advised that the No Mask-No Service rule will be strictly observed in the state,” said the order, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The order said there will be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid — test-trace-track-vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The order further stated, “Deputy Commissioners may, if necessary, invoke provisions of Section 144 (order prohibiting gatherings) of the CrPC”.

Till Sunday, shops in Haryana were allowed to open only between 9 am to 8 pm and malls stayed open between 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate between 10 am to 11 pm.

While lifting the curbs on timing, the Sunday order said all Covid-related guidelines, including those on social distancing, sanitisation, and seating capacity, will have to be followed.