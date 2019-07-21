Haryana: Lawyer who tried to kill magistrate wife gets bail, she a gunman

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Saturday ordered the Haryana Police to provide an additional gunman to a judicial magistrate whose lawyer husband had allegedly attempted to murder her when she was on a lunch break from the court.

The HC also granted interim bail to the judicial magistrate’s husband in a case she had filed with the police in May. He was arrested on June 13.

The woman, in her complaint, said that they had got married in 2007. She alleged that the man used to beat her “mercilessly” and “used filthy language” while taunting her in the name of her family background but she “tolerated it for the sake of their marriage and the honour of her parents”. As per the complaint and the FIR, the accused had beaten up the woman on February 4 and 6 and September 21 and 22 in 2018 over petty issues.

However, on May 3 this year, the day the case was registered, when the woman reached home from the court for lunch, the husband allegedly caught her by the neck, made her stand by a wall and slapped her indiscriminately, as per the complaint. He struck his head with her head and further threatened her that he will not leave her alive. The police, during investigation, found that she had suffered five injuries caused with a blunt weapon.

The complaint further states that he put his arm around her neck, forcibly threw her on the bed and in order to kill her, pressed her throat by one hand and tried to block her mouth and nose with a pillow. “Due to this, blood started coming out of the nose of the complainant and she became unconscious. When she regained conscious after sometime, she, with the help of her gunman, reached the court premises and informed the fellow judicial officers for help and apprised them of the entire dispute. She was taken to a hospital, where her MLR (medico-legal report) was done,” it reads.

On Saturday, on the orders of the bench, the husband was brought to the court from prison. The senior counsel representing him apprised the court that the accused and her mother are practicing lawyers at the High Court. Even the father of the judicial magistrate is a practicing lawyer at the High Court. The bench was told there could be a possibility of amicable settlement between the complainant and the accused and he be granted interim bail to explore the possibility.

While ordering his immediate release from the court itself, the single bench directed that the accused will not visit the court complex where the judicial magistrate is posted or her residence except on the date when he is called to appear before the trial court. The bench further ordered that he will not try to contact her either on her mobile phone or via WhatsApp, adding the interim bail shall stand withdrawn in case he is found misusing the concession or extending any threat to the wife.

The bench also ordered that he will, through his counsel or any authorized representative, hold the mediation proceedings with the wife’s family. It also ordered the SP of the district where the judicial magistrate lives to provide her an additional PSO or a gunman at her residence. The bail case has been adjourned to August 20.

The names of the parties and anything giving away their identity are not being published to protect their privacy.