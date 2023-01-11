Haryana to enact law to give ownership rights to villagers who possess ‘common use’ land

A day after announcing a new arrangement of financial powers for Panchayati Raj institutions, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced the state government’s plans to enact a “new law” to give ownership rights to villagers who possess tracts of land meant for common use.

The decision was taken by Khattar while chairing a meeting with the delegation of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.

“In a big relief for Jumla Malkan, Mustraka Malkan, Shamlat Deh, Jumla Mustraka Malkan and Abadkar, Pattedar, Dholidar, Butmidar Mukrirdar and Kashtkar (a variety of common land created during consolidation after applying a pro-rata cut on the holdings of proprietors under the Consolidation Act), the state government has decided to introduce a new law to give ownership rights to people holding such land,” Khattar said.

“This work is in the final stage. Soon a Bill will be brought in the Vidhan Sabha. The advocates of the Kisan Union can also give suggestions for the draft of this law to the committee,” Khattar added.

The Opposition, Indian National Congress, had been pressurising the state government to come out with a legally-tenable solution so that the villagers who had been cultivating the land for years should be given the ownership rights of the land.

“A special committee has been constituted to study the old laws and prepare new ones. I shall be monitoring it. Deputy chief minister, development and panchayat minister, urban local bodies minister and advocate-general have also been included in this committee,” Khattar said.

He said two meetings of the committee have been held and directions have been given to the officers concerned to prepare the draft of the said law.

“The delegation of BKU thanked the chief minister and expressed their gratitude. The Chief Minister told the delegation that no injustice will be done to the farmers who have either been residing there or farming on such lands for years. They will not be asked to vacate the land. However, the government has strictly ensured no further encroachment is done on such land,” a government spokesperson said.

New scheme for groundwater recharging

The Haryana Government is also chalking out a new scheme to recharge groundwater under which farmers will be able to set up borewells in their fields. “The state government will make a provision to give a subsidy for this. The blueprint will be prepared soon. The availability of water is continuously decreasing in the state. It is also the responsibility of the government to ensure the optimum use of water,” Khattar said.

Farmers should adopt micro irrigation system

In areas where the groundwater level has gone down considerably, the government wants the farmers to adopt micro irrigation. The state government is providing subsidies up to 85 per cent to the farmers for micro irrigation. “Not only this, the Water Resources Authority is assessing the water level of every village. Piezometers (a device used to assess the liquid pressure) are being installed for this. Now the groundwater level will be ascertained in each village,” Khattar said. The Haryana government has launched ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana’ for water conservation, under which farmers are asked to cultivate less water-consuming crops instead of paddy, the CM said. Farmers, while cooperating with the government, have adopted crop diversification in about 1 lakh acres of paddy-grown area, he pointed out.

Committee constituted to study sugarcane prices

Amid ongoing protests by farmers across several parts of the state seeking higher sugarcane prices, Khattar said a committee chaired by the agriculture minister has been constituted to fix sugarcane prices. “It is studying the crop cost, the rate of sugar, its recovery, and other related topics and will soon submit a report to the government. We are also increasing the capacity of sugar mills. Now work is being done in the direction of producing ethanol in the mills, so that the loss of the mills can be reduced to some extent,” he said.