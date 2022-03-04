Haryana law on 75% quota in pvt jobs: HC seeks Centre’s ‘specific’ reply

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday asked the central government to file a specific reply on its stand in the matter concerning the Haryana government’s law on 75 per cent quota for local youth in the private sector in the state.

A division Bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain passed the order after the Centre filed an affidavit submitting that the law has been enacted by the Haryana legislature and Government of India has no comments to offer on that.

The bench, however, asked the Centre to file a specific reply in the matter and adjourned the hearing for March 9.

The High court on February 3 had granted an interim stay on the Haryana government’s law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state. The Haryana government, however, moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

The SC, hearing the plea of Haryana government, set aside the HC order and asked the latter to decide the matter within four weeks.

Earlier, the petitioners, Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana, had moved HC challenging the state’s law, and seeking interim relief.

A petitioner in the case, Gurgaon Industrial Association had contended that Haryana wanted to create reservation in private sector by introducing policy of “sons of the soil”, which was infringement of the constitutional rights of the employers. It was also argued that private sector jobs were purely based on the skills and analytical blend of mind of the employees who were citizen of India having constitutional rights on the basis of their education to do jobs in any part of India.

“The act of the respondent forcing the employers to employ local candidates in private sector vide this bill impugned Act is the violation of the federal structure HC issues notice to Haryana over 75% quota in private jobs framed by the Constitution of India, whereby the government cannot act contrary to public interest and cannot benefit one class”, it was argued in the petition.