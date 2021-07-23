Haryana launches portal for villagers to lodge complaints, suggestions

Explaining the procedure, Khattar said that suggestions and demands made by the villagers will be directly visible to the sarpanch/panchayat samiti member/zilla parishad member/MLA and MP. (File photo)

Villagers will now be able give suggestions, and raise demands and complaints related to development works directly with the government througfh a special portal that was launched Friday.

Launching the portal Gram Darshan (gramdarshan.haryana.gov.in), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it has been developed to ensure direct participation of villagers in development works. “This will be an easy way to register their demands, suggestions and complaints. On basis of the suggestions given by the villagers, a blueprint for future development plans would be prepared,” Khattar said while directing officials to fix five works of each department so that the complaints and suggestions lodged by the villagers can be redressed on the priority basis.

On the portal, the applicant has to state his point of view in at least 50 characters while registering the complaint or suggestion. Apart from this, applicants can also upload photos. Only that individual who has been issued Parivar Pehchan Patra will be able to file a complaint on this portal.

Khattar said the complaints by the villagers on the Gram Darshan portal will be linked with the CM Window so that there is no duplication. “The Gram Darshan Portal shall also be linked with ‘Jan Sahayak’ app. An individual will be able to file a complaint or suggestion on the Gram Darshan Portal only in respect of the village of his permanent residence (which is recorded in the Parivar Pehchan Patra),” he added.

Explaining the procedure, Khattar said that suggestions and demands made by the villagers will be directly visible to the sarpanch/panchayat samiti member/zilla parishad member/MLA and MP. “All the public representatives will see the suggestions of their jurisdiction on the dashboard. The applicant will get updated information about the action taken on the suggestion or complaint from time to time through SMS,” he added.