Haryana launches mobile app for necessary services during lockdown

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched a mobile application — ‘HelpMe’ — that aims to provide all the necessary services, including telemedicine, movement passes, assistance in procurement, delivery of dry ration and cooked food, education material, etc, in a single application amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“This application enables citizens to make request for dry ration, cooked food, LPG cylinders, ambulance, doctor, movement pass, bank appointments etc. as per need. The moment any citizen fills the options as per his or her requirement on the application, his request would immediately be forwarded to the concerned officer of the relevant district to take necessary action. Further, the officer will inform about the completion of the task to the citizen. The app also helps farmers in obtaining the gate pass to sell their crop in the mandi. Citizens seeking financial aid are also provided with the option to check their eligibility and status of their application in real time,” said Khattar.

Sharing more details on how to use the application, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar added, “The application is available in both Hindi and English languages on Android playstore. The application is GPS enabled and aims to provide the necessary and timely help to every individual who logs into it.”

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Vijayendra Kumar said that people can also use the app to come forward to help others. “People can come forward to help the needy as volunteers, make contributions of ration to any needy person and also contribute in Haryana Corona Relief Fund,” he said, adding: “The application even gives an option to people to get home delivery of cash.”

CM also announced that “all eligible people who have green cards i.e APL cards and those poor people who were not able to get a BPL card due to any reason, but have applied for it, would get three-month free ration till June 30 from the ration shops. Online portals have been opened for issuing ‘Distress Ration Tokens’ to these people. Online permission would be given to open shops in industrial and commercial institutions and rural areas from tomorrow”.

Haryana in better position than others

The Chief Minister said, “compared to other states Haryana is in a better position as the recovery rate of Corona patients in the State is 66.55 percent”. “In terms of recovery rate, Haryana is second in the country after Kerala. There are 12 districts of the state where at present there is not even a single active positive case of COVID-19. Therefore, these districts have been added to the green zone. At the national level the number of corona infected patients are doubling every 7 days whereas in Haryana the number of patients is doubling in 18 days,” he said.

12 fresh Covid cases take Haryana

With 12 fresh cases reported from the state, including six from Sonipat, four from Gurgaon and one each from Ambala and Panipat, the state’s total count reached 287 Saturday. There were 93 active Covid patients in the state. With five patients who were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 days, 191 Covid patients in the state have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals. Three patients have died so far.

