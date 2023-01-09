Haryana launches CM Uphaar Portal registration process

Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Dr Amit Agrawal Sunday formally opened the registration process on the CM-Uphaar portal, which has been launched for the auctioning of the gifts received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dr Amit Agrawal did the first registration on the portal and participated in the bidding for the logo of Chandigarh Press Club. According to Agrawal, for buying the gifts and mementos received by the Chief Minister from various social organisations and individuals, the person has to pay a bid amount of Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction of these gifts. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also auctioned the gifts he had received and the amount received from it was used for the Namami Gange project.

“The CM has also envisioned that the payment received from the auctioning of these gifts would be directly transferred to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and the same would be used for the welfare of the people of the state,” said Dr Agrawal.

He said that the base amount of each gift has been mentioned on the portal. “The Chief Minister himself will present gifts to such donors and bidders. If the bidder desires, he can also receive the gift via courier. People living abroad can also bid for these gifts and mementos,” said Dr Agrawal. He said that the Chief Minister believes that everyone should come forward for the welfare of every needy and poor. Dr Agrawal also appealed to the people to actively participate in this noble cause and cooperate in social works by donating funds according to their financial capacity.

Dr Agrawal said the process of registration started on Sunday and will continue till February 28. After that, the portal will be reopened three or four times a year in a phased manner. In the first phase, 51 gifts will be auctioned. Anyone can participate in the auction of these gifts by registering on cmuphaarhry.com. For further information, one can also contact at 7087513186.