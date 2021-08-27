Haryana: Last date for online admissions extended

Haryana government has decided to extend the last date of registration for online admission for the first year of undergraduate classes till September 2, 2021.

“The principals and students of some colleges had sought extension of the last date for admission…The higher education department has given approval in this regard. According to the new schedule, students can now apply and register themselves on the online admission portal till September 2, 2021. The first merit list will be issued on September 8, 2021, after the online document verification is done by September 4. Students seeking admission will have to deposit the fees between September 9 to 13. After this, the second merit list will be issued on September 15, for which fees can be deposited from September 16 to 18. If still some seats remain vacant, then online admission portal will be again opened on September 21, 2021 for open counselling,” the spokesperson said.

EWS students get 10% reservation in colleges

Students from economically weaker sections will also be given a quota of 10 per cent reservation in admission to Haryana colleges. “On behalf of the principal secretary, Higher Education Department, directions have been given to principals of all government, private and aided colleges of the state that during admission, 10 per cent reservation should be given in both state and central quota, to the students who belong to economically weaker sections,” a government spokesperson said. (Express News Service)