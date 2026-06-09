Property registration to trigger automatic mutation in Haryana

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The Haryana government has decided to introduce an auto-mutation system that will automatically update land records whenever a property is registered, removing the need for citizens to submit a separate mutation application.
Until now, after purchasing or registering a property, individuals were required to apply separately to update ownership details in government land records. With the introduction of the new system, this update will take place automatically at the time of registration, significantly reducing paperwork, saving time, and minimising visits to government offices, officials said.
Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said Tuesday, “Under the new system, property registered anywhere in the state will automatically generate a corresponding mutation entry in the revenue records, removing the requirement for citizens to submit a separate application after registration.”
She added that the reform is expected to save time and effort for lakhs of property owners by eliminating an additional procedural step that often led to delays and repeated visits to revenue offices. The simultaneous updating of registration and mutation records will also improve accuracy and reduce the likelihood of disputes arising from outdated ownership records.
Misra added that the initiative is part of the state government’s broader agenda to modernise land governance through digital technologies and enhance ease of access to public services.
Officials said that as part of a major citizen-centric reform aimed at simplifying property-related services, the Haryana government has already substantially revamped its land records administration, reducing pending mutation cases by more than 90 per cent within six months, and is now rolling out an auto-mutation system statewide.
As a result of the intensive clean-up and digitisation exercise, pending mutation cases have declined sharply from nearly five lakh to about 50,000 across the state. To clear the remaining backlog, a special 10-day campaign has also been launched, under which tehsildars and naib tehsildars have been directed to dispose of all pending cases on priority.
She added that the initiative represents a significant transformation in the delivery of revenue services and is designed to make land record management faster, more transparent, and technology-driven.
One of the key achievements of the reform exercise has been the successful migration of all legacy mutation records onto a unified digital platform. The integration of historical data has enabled authorities to monitor mutation cases across districts in real time and improve accountability across the revenue administration system.
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