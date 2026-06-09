Property registration to trigger automatic mutation in Haryana

With the introduction of the new system, this update will take place automatically at the time of registration, significantly reducing paperwork, saving time, and minimising visits to government offices. (File/Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini)

The Haryana government has decided to introduce an auto-mutation system that will automatically update land records whenever a property is registered, removing the need for citizens to submit a separate mutation application.

Until now, after purchasing or registering a property, individuals were required to apply separately to update ownership details in government land records. With the introduction of the new system, this update will take place automatically at the time of registration, significantly reducing paperwork, saving time, and minimising visits to government offices, officials said.

Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said Tuesday, “Under the new system, property registered anywhere in the state will automatically generate a corresponding mutation entry in the revenue records, removing the requirement for citizens to submit a separate application after registration.”