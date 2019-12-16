Hisar: Labourer found murdered at Barwala factory, his two roommates on run

The matter came to light around 6 am on Saturday when the police received a call from the factory. The matter came to light around 6 am on Saturday when the police received a call from the factory.

A 40-YEAR-OLD labourer was found murdered in the early hours of Saturday on the premises of the factory he used to work for at Barwala village.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Mobin, belonged to a village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and had been working as a foreman at the Om Packaging factory at Barwala for the past four years. According to the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by his son Gulzar, the two roommates of Mobin, who used to work with him at the factory, charged at him with sharp weapons. The accused were identified as Sintu and Manish in the FIR, who have been absconding.

The FIR describes the scene of crime saying, “When I (Gulzar) reached my father’s room at the factory, I found that the clothes and blankets lying on my father’s cot were all covered in blood, including his slippers while the occupant of the bed, right next to his, is absconding (sic). According to other people of the factory, there were two more people in the room who are now missing.”

The two accused, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal, incharge of Barwala police post, had some enmity against the victim as the two were recently sacked from their jobs after the victim had made a complaint regarding their behaviour with a woman colleague. While Sintu was removed on December 10, Manish was sacked on Friday.

When asked about the whereabouts of the accused, Rishi pal said, “Though we know the names of the accused and the fact that they are from Bihar, it is difficult to access their whereabouts as the factory owner kept no record of their workers after they were fired.”

The police will work with the cyber crime team, who will use the phone numbers of the accused, to access their IDs and phone records.

The matter came to light around 6 am on Saturday when the police received a call from the factory. The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later to the Civil Hospital of Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered on a complaint by the victim’s son.

On Sunday, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body, which was then handed over to the victim’s family.

