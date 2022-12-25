Haryana identifies 30 ‘killer’ black spots on highways, informs Centre

The Haryana Police has identified 30 ‘black spots’ which have claimed 10 or more lives in road accidents in the past three years – 2019, 2020 and 2021. The state police, in two separate letters in August and October, sent a list of these black spots to the central government.

A police official told the Indian Express on Friday that the traffic wing of the state police has informed the district authorities too to take preventive measures at their own level instead of only waiting for action from the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Another officer said: “Haryana is scrupulously feeding data for iRAD – Integrated Road Accident Database. Road owning agencies are required to access iRAD and resolve road engineering issues.”

The iRAD application is an initiative of the MoRTH to capture relevant details about the accident-prone areas throughout India.

Nearly a week ago, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma in a meeting of the State Road Safety Council reviewed pending road accident-prone points and black spots while asking the officers to fix the same by March 31, 2023.

The list of the black spots includes a point on Ambala-Delhi national highway (NH-44) at Sivah cut (Panipat’s Sector-29) where 41 accidents have taken place in the past three years taking the lives of 26 people.

Similarly, at Narsingpur cut (Kherki Daula) in Gurgaon district on NH-48, as many as 17 people lost their lives in 16 road accidents during 2019, 2020 and 2021. On the same highway and the same period, a similar number of persons lost their lives at Kapriwas Chowk (Bilaspur) in Gurgaon district.

Advertisement

The police have identified one more spot in Gurgaon district (Farukhnagar chowk) where 35 accidents took place in three years, mainly due to over-speeding, taking lives of 21 people.

While identifying the black spots, the Haryana Police has also listed the reasons for frequent accidents. It includes over-speeding, absence of road divider and speed breaker, sharp turn and absence of sign-board, damaged road divider, absence of zebra crossing and wrong side movement by the vehicles.

The police have also suggested how these black spots can be fixed.

Advertisement

The Union ministry of road transport and highways had earlier stated that an accident black spot is a stretch of national highway of about 500 metres in length in which either five road accidents or 10 fatalities must have taken place during the past three years.

During a related meeting held in March this year, the Haryana officials had stated: “The national highways are constructed keeping in mind all the safety engineering measures in which the standard of road safety is kept at the highest position. Despite this, when there are more accidents at some places, then considering the area of 500 metres as a unit, the data of accidents during the last three years is collected there.

On the basis of that, a place is called ‘road accident black spot’. Due to the plethora of accidents, the officials of national highways annually send the data to the transport research wing.”

In the meeting, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had directed the officers to take steps to remove the ‘black spots’ from all the national highways in the state so that people can be saved from loss of life and property. In April this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that not a single black spot will be allowed to remain in Haryana.

“The Haryana government will figure out all the black spots and accident-prone areas where improvement is required,” Gadkari had stated in Sonipat while speaking at the inauguration of five road projects completed at a cost of Rs 2,872 crore.

Advertisement

In August and October this year, the state police identified a total of 123 accident black spots on the national highways for the calendar year 2019 to 2021. Then, in a letter to the Union ministry of road transport and highways, the then Inspector General of Police (traffic, highways), Amitabh Dhillon, had urged the ministry to take necessary action.