Haryana CM Khattar announces tablets for Class 11, 12 students

The Haryana government will give tablets to all the students of classes 11 and 12 from the next academic session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said. He also announced 15,000 tubewell connections for farmers soon. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee held at Haryana Niwas.

“A total of 23 agendas were tabled during the meeting in which decisions related to purchases worth about Rs. 1,000 crore were taken. The government has decided to purchase 5 lakh tablets, which will be given to the students of Class XI and XII in the coming academic session. A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent on buying these tablets. In future, the government may give tablets to the students of other classes as well,” Khattar said.

Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said, adding, “In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth Rs 350 crore was completed during the meeting”.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal among others.