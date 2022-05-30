Haryana: Khattar says each district to have medical college

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday sought to replicate his model of improved government schools and hospitals in the state if voted to power in the next Assembly polls, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar announced that each district of the state will soon be having a medical college. He also referred to a report of Niti Aayog to highlight the educational reforms undertaken by his government.

“An announcement has been made to open medical colleges in every district of the state. The land has also been identified in Sirsa district. When our government was formed in 2014, there were 750 MBBS seats. With the opening of new medical colleges, now these seats have become 1,600. When more medical colleges open in each district, then these seats will go up to 2,900. With this, there will be no shortage of doctors in the state. Simultaneously, the government has opened a girls’ college within a radius of every 20 kms. Under the ‘Chhatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana’, the government is also ensuring their safety,” said Khattar, addressing “Pragati rally” at Odhan village of Sirsa. He announced a bonanza of development works worth Rs 575 crore and countered various claims and announcements made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Kurukshetra.

Underscoring the education reforms brought by his government, the Haryana CM said, “Continuous improvement is being done in the field of education. In the latest report presented by NITI Aayog, Haryana has been placed first in bringing educational reforms. The state government has distributed tablets free of cost to five lakh students of classes X, XI and XII by spending Rs 650 crore. Haryana is the first state in the country to do so. The government is continuously opening Model Sanskriti Schools.”

Taking a dig at Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress regime in the state that was being accused of development only in a section of area of the state, Khattar said, “Equitable development is being ensured in the entire state, keeping aside party politics. While considering people of state as our family, we have worked with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek. In a bid to channelise energy of the youth by saving them from drug misuse and further encouraging them to play sports, arrangement of opening gyms and for playing various sports would be made in the villages of Sirsa district at a cost of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh. For farmers residing in the villages located on the banks of the Ottu Lake, permission to lift soil of this lake has been granted for a month. Farmers can lift six to 10 tonnes of soil in trolleys to use in their fields. The arrangement for lifting the soil in the trolleys will be done by the government. Farmer will have to pay Rs 100 per tonne for this. For one month, no permission or licence will be required for lifting the soil.”

Khattar said, “Work on Sherawali Distributory has started. Water will reach the tail from June 5. This will benefit 20 to 25 nearby villages.” He also announced health projects worth more than Rs 13.05 crore for Sirsa district besides announcing that “as many as 77 roads will be constructed by the Marketing Board in Sirsa at a cost of Rs 88 crore”.

The Haryana CM announced Rs 34 crore for water drainage system of Sirsa, Rs 2 crore for the sports stadium at Mamber Khera and Rs 226 crore for development works in rural areas. He also announced the construction of ROB or RUB at two rail crossings in Sirsa district.

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress rebel who recently joined the BJP, Rania’s Independent MLA Ranjit Singh and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda, MLA from Sirsa, too shared the stage with Khattar and other senior BJP leaders, in an apparent show of strength for the next municipal polls.

‘Eliminating drug abuse is my utmost priority’

“Social evils like drug abuse have become a major concern for the state. So far this year, 40 deaths have been reported due to drug abuse in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. Eliminating drug abuse is my utmost priority. More de-addiction centres will be opened in Sirsa district. Besides, awareness campaigns would also be launched by police and Narcotics Bureau and by forming committees at the village level,” Khattar said.

Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portal

“Now through the Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan Portal, anyone can raise their problems related to their locality while sitting at home. The problem would certainly be resolved by the department concerned. We have set up big projects in the entire state. As many as 17 new national highways have been declared in the state. Out of these, six have been completed. A network of roads is being laid across the state. Railway under bridges or railway over bridges are being built at the railway crossings in the cities,” Khattar said.