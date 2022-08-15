In a 1st in Haryana, Khattar launches National Education Policy in Kurukshetra University

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kurukshetra University (KU). According to KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Kurukshetra University is the first university in the state to implement NEP with a defined structure template and detailed curricula in its undergraduate programmes on its on-campus colleges.

Sachdeva said that although the state has set a goal of NEP implementation for 2025, KU has implemented it in the 2022 session. He added that the four years honours with research undergraduate programme of KU is focused to provide quality education along with all-round development to the students.

Khattar added that NEP lays the foundation of New India as it is based on a holistic approach. “Many attempts have been made in the past to frame NEP, but it could not be freed from Macauley’s education Policy. NEP covers significant aspects such as holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research, and use of online technology for better reach in Education. NEP will certainly pave the way for making India Visvguru once again and leading the world towards peace, sustainable prosperity and brotherhood,” he said, adding “We need to re-write our nation’s history and free it from the prejudices and distortions of western historians”.

He also announced that world-class ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ (war memorial) will be built in about 25 acres near Pipli in Kurukshetra district to remember those who were “martyred at the time of partition”.

He called upon the Panchnad Smarak Trust to start the construction work of the ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ at the earliest.

Khattar said he wishes that the ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ is recognised at national level, for which every section of the society should ensure their contribution. He called upon the people to remember the sacrifices of their ancestors and come forward to contribute to the construction work of the ‘Shaheedi Smarak’. He added that he would also make contributions on personal level and on behalf of the state government for the construction.

Recalling the time of partition, the CM said that our ancestors chose to be beheaded rather than being converted. He said that now it is our responsibility to narrate these stories to the coming generations so as to ensure that they have information about the struggle and sacrifice of their ancestors.