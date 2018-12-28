Haryana: Khattar govt to release 44,000 tubewell connections to farmers

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Haryana’s BJP government will release pending 44,000 tubewell connections to the state’s farmers. An announcement was made in this regard Thursday. Three months ago, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced slashing the power tariff for the households up to the consumption of 500 units.

Almost half of the total 44,000 tubewell connections will be solar energy based while rest of the connections will be issued by the power department. As many as 25,000 connections belong to small farmers. The government will offer subsidy for installation of the solar systems for the tubewells.

Earlier, the power department had cleared tubewell connections to those who applied till December 2013. The government now says it will issue connections for all applications received till March 31, 2019.

In a press conference Thursday, Khattar said that they would complete the process of 44,000 tubewell connections in next six to eight months after issuing demand drafts for the same within three months.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni has welcomed the move. “At this stage, the move appears to get benefit in the polls but we are still happy at at least the government will realise the tubewell connections. We also urge the government to release the tubewell connections in three dozen ‘dark zones’. Currently, this facility is not available in these zones to avoid over-exploitation of ground water keeping in view already low level of the groundwater,” said Chaduni.

Khattar also announced to installation 10 lakh smart meters in the state by Power Discoms. Under the first phase, such meters would be started in Karnal and Gurugram whereas the work of installing 10,000 such meters has already started in Panipat.

“The present state government is the first such government since inception of Haryana which has reduced power tariff and FSA (fuel surcharge adjustment),” the CM said. He added that the power tariff has been reduced to almost half due to which there has been considerable reduction in electricity bills of domestic consumers.

Now, the domestic consumers with consumption up to 200 units would get power at the rate of Rs 2.50 per unit. Earlier, it was Rs 4.50 per unit up to 150 units and Rs 5.25 per unit for next 50 units. Now, the consumer would have to pay only Rs 2 per unit for monthly consumption of 50 units.