Haryana: Khattar govt partying with borrowed money, says Hooda

“We demand that the government issue a white paper on the worrying increase in debt and tell the state where all this money has been spent,” Hooda said. “We demand that the government issue a white paper on the worrying increase in debt and tell the state where all this money has been spent,” Hooda said.

Accusing the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana of pushing the state towards “bankruptcy”, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said charged it with “fiscal mismanagement” and claimed that the state was “failing behind” on all key financial parameters and being pushed into a deep debt trap.

“The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government is walking the dangerous road of partying with borrowed money. Haryana was earlier counted in the rich states but today it is in the list of states, which are in deep debt. The proportion of total government expenditure on loan and interest payments is increasing due to rising debt,” said Hooda while speaking to journalists here.

Hooda questioned the fiscal management of the state and showed data to claim how “the state is being pushed into a deep debt trap”. He said fiscal mismanagement of the BJP government has pushed the state in debt and every child in Haryana is born with a loan of Rs 80,000 on his head.

“We demand that the government issue a white paper on the worrying increase in debt and tell the state where all this money has been spent,” Hooda said.

“Our government had brought hundreds of big projects, metro, railway lines, AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, medical colleges, power plants, nuclear plants and hundreds of big industries were established. The BJP government must tell the state why they took massive debts when no institution, investment or industry was established in Haryana under BJP rule,” he said.

Talking numbers, the Leader of Opposition said that till 2013-14, the ratio of debt against GSDP was 15.10 which has now increased to 21.14. “This increase in the debt to GDSP demolishes all arguments that the BJP has in its defence as they had claimed that the debt had increased in line with the economic growth.”

The former CM warned the state government against “taking loans by mortgaging the pride of Haryana”. “The government should come up with a time-bound, clear plan to control the ever-increasing revenue deficit and cut fiscal deficit. Comparing the fiscal discipline during his term, Hooda said the fiscal deficit was 2.07 per cent during his term in 2013-14 but has increased to 2.82 per cent in 2019-20. Similarly, the revenue deficit which was only 0.97 percent in 2013-14 has increased to 1.76 percent in 2019-20,” Hooda added.

Compensate farmers:

Hooda also attacked the BJP government on “increasing farmer distress” in the state. He said that the farmers are falling into the debt trap due to the government’s indifference as they are left to fend for themselves in the wake of crop damage suffered due to inclement weather. “The government should compensate the damage caused by hailstorm and unseasonal rains at the earliest. The compensation amount should not be as per size of the landholdings but what the farmers get from their crops in normal circumstances,” he said.

“What is hurting the farmer is that surveys have not been carried out for the last round of unseasonal rains. The fresh round of rains which continued for three days has added to the damage and losses. Standing crops of wheat, mustard, gram and vegetables have suffered up to 100 per cent losses. Today, the farmer, who grows food for others, is dependent on others for food,” Hooda added.

I was expecting support of six non-Congress MLAs also:

Hooda Tuesday disclosed that he was expecting support of six MLAs other than that of 31 legislators of Congress for his son Deepender Singh Hpoda who is contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. Deepender will be declared elected without any contest as the ruling BJP-JJP did not field any candidate against him.

“The BJP did not field candidate against Deepender because the numbers were with us. I had sought support of even Indian National Lok Dal legislator Abhay Chautala also,” Hooda said. However, Hooda did not disclose the names of the independent candidates whose support he was expecting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.