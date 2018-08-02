Haryana: Khattar government to bring Bill to regularise services of 4,654 employees

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar

In a bid to save the jobs of 4,654 Haryana employees, who are facing termination following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the state government is likely to bring a Bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

Highly placed sources said that even a draft bill has been prepared in this regard which reads as “any person regularised under any state regularisation policy shall be deemed to have been regularised under this Act”. Sources said that a copy of the draft bill has been sent to the employees’ leaders to seek their suggestions on the issue.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 31 had set aside the regularisation policy, which was framed by the previous Hooda government in 2014 to regularise services of contractual and ad-hoc government employees. Then, the government had announced to challenge the order before the Supreme Court but the top legal officer of the state government – Legal Remembrancer (LR)-cum-Administrative Secretary of Law Department – Kuldeep Jain had advised the government against filing an appeal in the top court.

