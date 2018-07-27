Haryana: Khattar orders FIR into ‘embezzlement’ of farmer subsidy

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the state police to register an FIR and investigate embezzlement of subsidy amounting to Rs 17 crore in the Agriculture Department. The Chief Minister ordered action against negligent officials after Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, who presided over a review meeting regarding complaints received on CM Window, here on Thursday, handed over a report of the meeting to the Chief Minister.

Khattar took serious note of embezzlement of Rs 17 crore subsidy in the Agriculture Department which was meant for a fountain set and underground pipeline for the farmers. It is alleged that officers of the Agriculture Department forged thumb impressions of farmers and embezzled government subsidy.

He also directed to lodge an FIR against those involved in a case of misappropriation in the Horticulture Department. The complaint in this case had alleged that by making fake cluster of Horticulture Department in Baliyali village of Bhiwani district, money was drawn fraudulently. Gupta has asked the Mission Director to clarify the matter, and, has also sought details of the expenditure on subsidy schemes of Central and State Government for the last three years within a week period.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App