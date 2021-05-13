Haryana: Khattar announces insurance relief for BPL families affected by Covid-19

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government shall pay the premium of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for all BPL families.

“Poor families, who have lost members during the second wave of Covid-19 or for some reason could not fill the form for benefit of this scheme, will be given a benefit of Rs 2 lakh by the state government,” Khattar said.

Khattar also urged BPL families to go to the bank and fill up requisite forms so that they can get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. “Forms for this scheme can be filled till May 31. As soon as the installment premium is deducted from the account of the account holder, the amount will be deposited back into the account by the government. The scheme is for people between the ages of 18 to 50 years, with an annual premium of Rs 330. For the eligible families of BPL, the premium of this scheme will be deposited in their account every year in the future also. Under this scheme, one family gets an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of the death of an eligible person due to any reason,” he added.

“The loss of a loved one is always tragic. Many families often find it difficult to cope with such a loss. If the breadwinner of a family passes away, then the family is left in a crisis. This scheme will be helpful for them,” Khattar said.

He also appealed to villagers to keep vigil through theekri pehra and ensure that people coming from outside to their villages are kept in home isolation.

“Villages witnessing frequent movement of people are becoming Covid hotspots. Therefore, it is important to keep a close watch on people coming from outside. Last year, villagers had vigorously guarded their areas and helped prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Khattar said while addressing a press conference, here today.

“The Haryana government had been running several schemes for providing financial assistance for BPL families during the pandemic. Covid-affected BPL families are being provided one-time assistance of Rs 5,000, for those who are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Apart from this, there is a plan to provide a sum of Rs. 5,000 per day to private hospitals for a maximum of seven days for treatment of a person belongsing to the BPL category. For treating patients of Haryana, there is also a provision of giving Rs. 1,000 per patient per day to private hospitals,” Khattar said.

Talking about the current situation of bed availability in Haryana, Khattar said, “There are 17,000 oxygen beds in private and government hospitals of the state, out of which about 13,500 beds are occupied at the moment. Though, private hospitals contribute 60 per cent of such oxygen beds but it is painful to notice that some hospitals are charging more than the rates fixed by the government. Strict action will be taken if a hospital is caught charging more than what is mandated. There will be repercussions like shutting down oxygen supply and de-registration of the hospital. We shall shift all the patients from such a hospital to another.”

Giving figures on state government’s initiative of oxygen refilling at patient’s doorstep, Khattar said, “By Thursday afternoon, at least 6,000 patients had registered for oxygen cylinders and more than 3000 cylinders have been refilled and delivered to homes. Oxygen concentrators are being procured consistently. Some social organizations are also cooperating in this and some of our well-wishers living overseas are also sending concentrators. The state government will make all necessary arrangements at isolation centres. Such centres are being constructed in rural areas and work has already started on 1,000 sites. For this, the cooperation of Panchayat representatives is being sought. ESI has received doctors and paramedical staff who will render their services in PHC and CHC in rural areas”.

He added, “So far, about 47 lakh vaccine doses have been administered. Apart from this, orders for 50 lakh doses have been placed for beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 45 years, out of which 6 lakh vaccination doses have been received so far. Second doses are being given on a priority basis. About 20% of the vaccine supply has been reserved for frontline workers. These include workers of electricity, roadways and public health departments and journalists as well. Global tender for Russian vaccine Sputnik has been arranged. All costs for the vaccine will be borne by the state government. The vaccine will be administered free of cost in government hospitals.”