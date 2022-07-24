Haryana: CM Khattar announces Rs 20,000 monthly scholarship for student who scored 100 per cent in CBSE Class X exam

July 24, 2022 6:21:12 pm
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced a monthly scholarship of Rs 20,000 for Anjali, a student in Mahendragarh who scored 100 per cent in the CBSE Class X examination recently. The chief minister interacted with Anjali and her family members over a video call.
During the conversation, Khattar said Anjali has not only broken a record but also set a record that cannot be bettered.
When Anjali and her mother informed the chief minister about their financial woes, he immediately announced the monthly scholarship of Rs 20,000 to be paid to Anjali for two years.
The chief minister further said tablets have been distributed to five lakh students of Classes X, XI and XII. “Haryana is the first state in the country to distribute tablets to five lakh students of government schools. The state government is striving for more reforms in education. An amount of Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for education in this budget. The present era is of technology and we do not want to leave our students behind in any field,” he added.
Khattar said Haryana has made much progress in agriculture and industry, and added that he wished the youth of the state would bring laurels for the country in information technology as well.
Khattar also said the Union government has set a target to implement the New Education Policy in the entire country by 2030, but Haryana will try to implement it by 2025. “KG to PG programme has been started in the university. Under this, elementary education will be given to students in the university itself. Two universities of Haryana, MDU and Kurukshetra University, have started this programme,” the CM said.
He said the Super-100 programme is also being run by the state government for bright students studying in government schools. Under this programme, the education department provides free coaching to meritorious students preparing to crack entrance examinations like NEET. The chief minister said if someone has talent, then no one can stop them from fulfilling their dreams. He said sport develops strength and education develops the brain. Haryana is moving ahead by coordinating these two, the CM added.
