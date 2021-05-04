Haryana khaps ‘pardon’ BJP MLA after he ‘apologises’ for farmer remarks

The incident occurred on April 29, when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had visited Jind town to take stock of arrangements to fight the Covid-19 second wave.

The leaders of Haryana’s khaps on Monday announced that they have “pardoned” BJP leader and Jind MLA Krishan Midha “after he apologised” for his alleged objectionable comments against farmers. They have also withdrawn a police complaint in which they had accused the family members of the BJP MLA for “showing a gun to the farmers when they were staging a protest in front of his house”.

Khap leaders Azad Palwa and Satbir Pehalwan stated that “the panchayat has pardoned the MLA after he apologised in the panchayat”.

Midha told The Indian Express that “the misunderstanding” between him and the farmers has been taken care of.

The incident occurred on April 29, when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had visited Jind town to take stock of arrangements to fight the Covid-19 second wave. However, as soon as farmers came to know about his visit, they rushed to the town to stage a demonstration as part of the protests against the Centre’s three farm laws, but Khattar had already left before they arrived. The farmers then moved towards the Midha’s residence to express their “anguish over the visit of the CM”.

During the protest there, the farmers alleged, the legislator passed “objectionable remarks” against farmers.