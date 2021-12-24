Haryana Khaps on marriage Bill: ‘Allow parents to marry off daughters at 18 but fix 21 as age for registry’

Several khap leaders who gathered in Haryana’s Jind on Thursday said the Centre should continue allowing parents to marry off their daughters at the age of 18 instead of the proposed 21. They also favoured the age of 21 for girls’ court marriages to avoid “elopement or love marriages”.

Dev Vert Dhanda, Dhanda khap president and organiser of the khap panchayat, said that representatives of nearly 100 khaps participated. “Most of the khap leaders were against the current format of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and seeks to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years,” he said. After several objections from the Opposition, the Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Dhanda said now they will present their point of view before the committee.

Thursday’s panchayat was called to discuss the Bill and their apprehensions over it. Most of the khap leaders were of the opinion that the parents should be allowed to marry off their daughters at the age of 18 as per the current provisions. A khap leader said, “Because of better diet in rural areas, 18 is considered the ideal age for the marriage of daughters as they turn legally adult at this age and enjoy all rights such as voting. We favour their age for court marriages at 21 so that nobody is able to misguide them for elopement. In some cases, we have seen that girls just wait for turning 18 so that they can seek police protection to move for court marriages.”