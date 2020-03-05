Kidney swap: Families from Kashmir, Haryana give each other new lease of life

(From left) Zubaida Bano, her daughter Ifra Jan, Ajay Kumar and his wife Geeta in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo) (From left) Zubaida Bano, her daughter Ifra Jan, Ajay Kumar and his wife Geeta in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Transcending the differences of region and religion, members of two families- who were suffering from kidney failure- underwent a swap or paired exchange of kidney transplant at a hospital in Panchkula. The ‘kidney swap’ took place between a woman from Srinagar and a young man from Yamunanagar with the help of team of doctors.

The Srinagar resident, 47-year-old Zubaida Bano was suffering from kidney failure for over two years and her condition was deteriorating each day. None of Bano’s family members were an eligible donor. However, her daughter Ifra Jan learnt about the kidney swap technique from her cousins and came to Panchkula.

Dr Neeraj, who handled the case, explained that kidney swap transplant, which is paired donation transplant enabling two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys, was the best available option for Zubaida. Meanwhile, 33-year-old resident of Yamunanagar, Ajay Kumar also suffered from the same issue and both his kidneys had failed due to uncontrolled blood pressure.

On detailed analysis of both the patients, it was found that they were fit or eligible for the paired exchange kidney transplant, a legally and medically viable option. A joint session was held between the two families and necessary legal permissions were sought from the respective state authorities of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, following which a team of doctors undertook the transplant.

“I had frequent chest pains during the dialysis and repeated attacks of pneumonia due to fluid collection in chest that required hospitalisation. I lost my job and there was financial pressure too. But my wife and I are really grateful to this child for saving my life,” says Ajay Kumar, whose wife Geeta donated her kidney to Zubaida Bano.

“Kidney failures have two main causes, diabetes and blood pressure. But we all fail to remember that kidney stones are also a major reason behind it. There were both medical issues and social issues in these two cases. Patients from Kashmir have really benefited from the ‘Transplant of Human Organ Act 1994’,” says senior surgeon Dr Neeraj Goel.

“See how we both helped each other. God helps those who help themselves! We built a bond of trust after a few meetings. The doctors played a major role in it. It does not matter who we are, at the core of our country the Hindu-Muslim rivalries are constrained to only political agendas. All the things going on right now in our country is very sad. The common man is still a very good human being and we are the living example for it,” says Ifra Jan, daughter of Zubaida Bano, who donated her kidney to Ajay Kumar.

