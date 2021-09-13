Haryana government yet to identify judge to probe into Karnal police lathicharge, role of Ayush Sinha

The Haryana government is yet to finalise the name of the retired High Court judge who shall be conducting a probe into the police lathicharge incident that took place in Karnal. The retired judge shall also be probing the role of then Karnal SDM, IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape for his controversial “break the heads” remark.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express that the state government was in the process of drafting the terms of reference for the retired judge. “The name of the retired judge who shall be holding this probe has not yet been finalised”, a senior Haryana government officer said.

On September 10, the Haryana government representative, Additional Chief Secretary rank officer Devender Singh, had managed to end the four-day long standoff between farmers and Karnal district administration. After multiple rounds of talks, Devender Singh and Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni and other farmer union leaders had held a joint press conference. Both sides had announced that they mutually agreed on the demands raised by farmers amid minor modifications.

The government had assured farmers that a committee led by a retired High Court judge would thoroughly investigate the Karnal police lathicharge incident and submit the report within one month. During the period of inquiry, IAS officer Ayush Sinha shall remain on leave. Moreover, two family members of farmer Sushil Kajal (who died after the August 28 police lathicharge) shall be given a job on DC rates.

From Sushil Kajal’s family, his son Sahil Kajal, a post-graduate, and daughter-in-law Ritu, a Commerce graduate, are vying for the job promised by the state government.

Haryana’s home minister, Anil Vij, has already said that the state government would not suspend the IAS officer merely because farmers wanted it. He added that a thorough probe shall be conducted in the entire incident. Vij also said that action shall be taken against the official if he is found guilty, but if farmers are indicted in the probe, suitable action as per the law shall also be taken against them.

Haryana’s top leadership, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, both have condemned the “choice of words used by the officer” and “his conduct”, respectively. However, Khattar, in an apparent defence of the officer, had also added that “maintaining law and order was also the duty of the district administration”.