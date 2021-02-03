Haryana: JJP leader Inderjit Singh Goraya quits party over farm laws

The Karnal district president of the Jannayak Janta Party, which rules Haryana in coalition with the BJP, Tuesday quit the party in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws. Inderjit Singh Goraya said there was no point “remaining in party” which has failed to ensure farmers’ welfare. He said he had in the past asked party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to exert pressure on the Centre to roll back these “anti-farmers” laws.

“The JJP leaders’ won’t able to enter into the villages if they don’t stand by the farmers today. I was hurt with the attitude of party leadership over their stand on the issue of farmers’ agitation. Dushyant Chautala should have stood by the farmers like (his great grandfather and former deputy prime minister) Devi Lal used to. What is the point in remaining in a party, which is not able to ensure welfare of farmers who had voted for it,” Goraya said.

In the recent past, Karnal has seen several protests against the BJP-JJP government even forcing Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel a panchayat called to espouse the benefits of the three laws.

A farmer by profession, Goraya had remained associated with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for before joining the JJP. “Thousands of farmers are protesting for the past 70 days at various Delhi border points against these laws. I am a farmer first and I decided to resign from my post and quit the party to stand with them,” he said.

He said that while the “black laws” have been introduced by the Centre, “Dushyant and JJP are facing opposition because it is an alliance partner of BJP” in the state. “I told Dushyant several times that he entered into politics to follow the ideals of Chaudhary Devi Lal and it is his duty to take a tough stand in the interest of farmers by playing an active role by getting these laws repealed,” he said.

The opposition Congress has been attacked Dushyant for “clinging” to power and supporting the “anti-farmer” laws.

On INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala resigning as MLA over the farm laws, Goraya said leaders from across parties should openly come out in support of farmers.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana BJP leader and former MLA from Fatehabad Balwan Singh Daulatpuria had quit the party in solidarity with the protesting farmers. Before that on Thursday, BJP leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Rampal Majra had quit the party over the farm laws.

In September last year, BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana, who was the chief parliamentary secretary in the first term of the M L Khattar government, had also quit the party over the agriculture laws.