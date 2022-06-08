Haryana: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala withdraws defamation suit against BJP’s Anil Vij

Two days before the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, the JJP-BJP that have come on the same page in supporting Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, another development has brought the two-parties closer. Top leaders of the two parties Dushyant Chautala (JJP) and Anil Vij (BJP) who were locked in a legal battle since July, 2018 have called it a truce.

Dushyant had filed a criminal defamation case against Vij on July 7, 2018 after Vij had made an objectionable remark against him. The case that was before the Hisar court for the past four years was finally withdrawn by Dushyant.

Counsel for Dushyant filed the application to withdraw the case during the hearing Tuesday. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Anterpreet Singh dismissed the case as withdrawn.

At the time of filing the case, Dushyant was a Member of Parliament and part of the Indian National Lok Dal, while Vij was the state’s health minister in the BJP government’s first tenure.

Dushyant had alleged gross irregularities in the purchases made by the health department. According to Dushyant’s complaint, Vij, in his statement to the media in April, 2018, had stated, “Drug abuse is rampant in the area from where Dushyant Chautala comes. I think he has also started taking drugs and should go to some de-addiction centre.”

Reacting to Vij’s objectionable remarks, Dushyant had filed a criminal defamation case under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC.

Over a dozen hearings had taken place in the case since then during which Dushyant had also closed his “preliminary evidence” and the statements of two witnesses from complainant’s side were also recorded by the court.