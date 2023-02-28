Haryana: JJP’s Ajay Chautala calls party MLA and Panchayat minister Devender Babli ‘paagal’

JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Tuesday called his own party MLA and incumbent Panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli “paagal” (mentally challenged).

Babli is facing the wrath of sarpanches across the state who have been protesting against the state government’s e-tendering policy. On Monday, Babli held a meeting with a delegation of Haryana Sarpanches Association at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh. The meeting failed to reach any consensus.

Sarpanches have threatened to gherao the residence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 1, if the government failed to adhere to their demands.

While Khattar already made it clear that the state government would not “roll back” its decision on the e-tendering policy, the sarpanches have been vehemently opposing it. Opposition Indian National Congress, too, has been supporting the sarpanches and opposing the e-tendering policy.

Earlier, Babli had made a statement that “people who are running the party… should run the party and let the government functionaries run the government.”

Ajay Chautala made the “paagal” remark while reacting to Babli’s statement. Ajay Chautala said, “Sangathan ke bina sarkaarein nahi chalti. Paagal ko sochna chahiye. Sangathan hi sarkaar banaati hai. Kabhi sarkaron se sangathan nahi bana (Governments can’t function without cadres. That mentally challenged person should understand this. Party cadres form governments; governments do not make cadres).”

Ajay Chautala was chairing a party workers’ meeting in Sirsa Tuesday when he made the remark. He said that “talks are going on regarding e-tendering between the sarpanches and the state government”. He added that “although the first round of talks remained inconclusive, let us wait for the second round. Not only us [JJP], but BJP MLAs also want a rethink on this e-tendering policy.”

Advertisement

A public snub for Babli and that, too, from the party’s national president is all set to further infuriate JJP MLAs who have been raising their voice against the party high command.

On several occasions, Babli minced no words in showing his discontent against the functioning of the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana. JJP Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, too, is said to have a strained relationship with the party high command. JJP Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag has expressed his discontent with his party over the issue of the closure of a road leading to the upcoming airport in Hisar.

Despite repeated attempts, Babli was not available for comments.