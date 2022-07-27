scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Haryana, Israel tie up for water conservation projects: Khattar

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of Israel regarding water conservation and management in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:12:59 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday that the state is looking forward to work on various water conservation and management projects with Israel. He said that Haryana and Israel should work together to seek out the issue of depleting water table and water scarcity. With this initiative, the issues related to water in Haryana and Israel can be solved effectively.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of Israel regarding water conservation and management in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that in the situation when water level is depleting in some areas of the state, the state government is constantly working to improve the water table in the state. For this, the Haryana Government has constituted the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority, under which the state government is working to renovate 18,000 ponds of the state.
Besides cleaning these ponds, the ponds are also being desilted so that maximum recharging of water can be done.

Along with this, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being set up across the state. Emphasis is being given to use the water of these STPs for agriculture, construction works and gardening purposes. Along with this, drip irrigation is being promoted in Agriculture. The government is taking every possible step to conserve water in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said that both Israel and Haryana understand the challenges of water conservation and should work together to seek out the ways of water resources and management. Israel is already cooperating with Haryana in the field of Agriculture and Horticulture.

Four Centres of Excellence for Indo-Israel Cooperation are running in Haryana and the fifth centre is being built in Bhiwani. Similarly, some private companies of India are working in Israel in drip irrigation, he added.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal directed the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to constitute a task force so that work regarding water management resources can be done with cooperation of Israel. He said that both Haryana and Israel should also come forward to explore new technology, innovations and challenges. The Chief Minister urged the Israeli delegation to bring projects which can ensure the best use of water resources and preserve the soil fertility even in water shortage.

