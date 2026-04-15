Haryana’s big promotion push: After IAS elevations, 22 cops eye IPS stars

The development has sparked fresh hope among Haryana Ppolice Service officers waiting for promotions from the rank of DSP to ASP. (Representative image)

Haryana’s corridors of power are once again abuzz with talk of promotions, this time in the police ranks. Just months after 18 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers were elevated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the state is now eyeing the induction of 22 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting for April 28 in Chandigarh, where the long-pending promotions are expected to be taken up.

Senior Haryana officers say the proposal already has clearance for the consideration of promotions of 18 officers against vacancies. Five posts belong to 2020, four each to 2021 and 2022, one to 2023, and three to 2024. In the upcoming DPC meeting, Haryana’s representatives are also expected to push for four more slots that arose in 2025.