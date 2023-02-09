Haryana IPS officers promotions: Departmental promotion committee to meet tomorrow, senior cop reminds MHA instructions

With a departmental promotion committee (DPC) scheduled to meet Friday to examine the proposed promotion of two IPS officers from deputy inspector general (DIG) to inspector general of police (IGP) rank, a senior police officer has alerted the Haryana authorities to ensure compliance with Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructions regarding prior concurrence of the ministry before issuing final promotion orders.

The Indian Express has learnt that three days ago, state Director General of Police PK Agrawal forwarded his memorandum to the additional chief secretary TVSN Prasad with a request “for necessary action”.

Official sources said the state home department had already cleared the file for the promotion of the 2005 batch officers Maneesh Chaudhary and Kulvinder Singh for further examination by the state government. It was learnt that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved a proposal of the home department to obtain approval of the competent authority to consider the case of promotion of both IPS officers by convening the screening committee meeting (DPC).

Don't miss | Haryana Police move to promote two IPS officers from DIG to IGP

Now, the DPC, headed by state chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, will meet on Friday to examine the eligibility of both officers for the promotions.

These will be the first promotions of IPS officers in Haryana after the MHA, in September 2022, asked states to strictly adhere to the rules while promoting the police officers of civil services. An official claimed that the MHA letter had made it clear that the prior concurrence of the ministry is a must instead of just marking a copy of the promotion orders to the Centre.

In a communication sent to the states on September 12, the MHA pointed out that as per rule 3 (2) of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, “the state governments are required to seek prior concurrence of the central government to availability of vacancies in selection grade and above for granting promotion to the IPS officers”.

In the letter, the MHA also observed that “many states routinely appoint IPS officers on promotion to higher grades without adhering” to the provisions related to the prior concurrence of the ministry.

Advertisement

Referring to these instructions, the senior police officer has urged the state authorities to follow the same to avoid any possible legal and administrative complications. In his letter to the government and state police, the officer also reminded that “in 2018, he had alerted the then Chief Secretary about the MHA guidelines when the DPC was convened to promote a few IPS officers”. Then, the officer added, the meeting of the DPC was cancelled and re-convened after nearly four months to ensure the promotions as per the MHA guidelines.

The same police officer in August 2022 alleged that “the IPS cadre of Haryana is grossly mismanaged in view of the disproportionately excess number of ex-cadre posts existing in Haryana cadre in violation of the AIS (fixation of cadre strength) Amendment Regulation, 2017”. Then, the MHA had urged “the state government to examine the issue and take corrective actions immediately, if required”.

The Haryana Police had earlier informed the state home department that there are 14 ex-cadre posts against two cadre posts of DGP, while there are eight ex-cadre posts against six positions in the rank of ADGP in Haryana.

Advertisement

However, this police officer — who has now raised the issue of prior concurrence of the MHA– had insisted that these “posts are far above the number of ex-cadre posts allowed in the rank of DGP and ADGP as per the rules of the central government”.

On its part, the state government officers have been claiming that all the rules have been followed while promoting the IPS officers.