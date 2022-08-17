scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Haryana IPS officers’ promotions: Assembly panel calls Chief Secretary , Home Secretary for ‘oral examination’

In July, the PAC headed by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary had asked the state government to explain the “urgency behind the promotion of four IPS officers from the post of IGP to ADGP" in May this year.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 5:50:32 am
Sources say the committee in its meeting held Tuesday observed that it did not get any response from the government despite a written communication and a few reminders to the authorities. (Representational/File)

Haryana Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and Additional Chief Secretary (home) TVSN Prasad for “oral examination” on August 23 after “the panel did not get any reply from the government over promotion of four IPS officers”.

In July, the PAC headed by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary had asked the state government to explain the “urgency behind the promotion of four IPS officers from the post of IGP to ADGP” in May this year. The committee also asked if the promotions were sanctioned.

Sources say the committee in its meeting held Tuesday observed that it did not get any response from the government despite a written communication and a few reminders to the authorities. During the next meeting, sources say, the PAC will ask the senior officers about the reasons behind the “non-supply” of reply in response to its queries.

In this case, as many as 14 posts of ADGP rank were available in Haryana in May when four IGPs were promoted. With the promotion of four IPS officers, the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone to 17. As many as six of them are cadre posts, while 11 are ex-cadre posts. Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as cadre posts and created by the state government.

More from Chandigarh

On its part, the Haryana Police have proposed the conversion of four ex-cadre posts of DGP to those of ADGP to fill the shortfall in the ADGP rank. Sources say the move is aimed to “regularise” the promotion of four IPS officers.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:50:32 am

