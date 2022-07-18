Haryana IPS officers’ promotions: Assembly panel asks what was the urgency

Haryana Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked from the state government what was the urgency behind the promotion of four IPS officers from the post of IGP to ADGP in May this year.

The PAC headed by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary through Assembly secretary has sent a communication to state chief secretary asking for the government’s comments. The committee has also asked for the number of available posts when the four officers were promoted apart from asking whether sanction was sought for the promotions.

In this case, as many as 14 posts of ADGP rank were available in Haryana in May when four IGPs were promoted. With the promotion of four IPS officers, the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone to 17.

As many as six of them are cadre posts, while 11 are ex-cadre posts. Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as a cadre post and created by the state government.

Sources say the government has plans to convert three ex-cadre posts of DGP into ADGP to meet the shortfall in ADGP rank as the questions were raised over the promotions alleging the same was done despite the “non-availability of vacancies”.